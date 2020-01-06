Sudan: Attorney General - Investigation Committee in Geneina's Incidents Started Work

Geneina — The Attorney General, Hon. Tajssir Al-Hibir, has affirmed that the investigation committee in the incidents of Geneina, capital of West Darfur State, has started its work in full neutrality and transparency and high professionalism, pointing out that the delegation of the central government, led by First Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereign Council 1St. Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo that visited the state, created suitable atmosphere for the work of the committee through the meetings that the delegation held with the components of the state and the security bodies.

The Attorney General affirmed readiness of the investigation committee to receive complaints from the citizens, calling for corroborating this by evidence to enable the committee to bring the culprits before courts.

He affirmed the importance of maintaining the supremacy of the law so that Darfur and the whole country enjoy peace and stability.

Meanwhile, chieftain of Massaliet tribe Asaad Bahr-Eddin and representative of the displaced persons Abdel-Wahab Abdalla have asserted commitment to the cessation of hostilities, affirming their keenness on realization of peace and stability in West Darfur State.

On their part, chieftains of the Arab tribes Hafiz Taj-Eddin and Hamid Al-Dhawai, also affirmed their adherence to the cessation of hostilities agreement.

The two sides lauded the efforts exerted by First Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereign Council 1St. Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo and Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok for resolving Geneina's incidents.