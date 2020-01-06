South Sudan: Ayesha Discusses Progress of Peace Process

Khartoum — The member of Sovereign Council, Ayesha Musa Al Saeed, has held met at the Republican Palace with the delegation of the Women Association's in the People's Movement in South Sudan, headed by the association's chairwoman, Marry John, and discussed arrangements related to the process of completing peace in the Republic of South Sudan.

The member of the leadership bureau of the association Mary James said in a press statement that they reviewed in a host of ideas and visions for pushing ahead the process of peace, referring to the contribution of the Sudanese transitional government to achieving peace in South Sudan State and enhancing the bilateral relations between the two countries.