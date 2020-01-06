South Sudan: Ayesha Discusses Progress of Peace Process

6 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The member of Sovereign Council, Ayesha Musa Al Saeed, has held met at the Republican Palace with the delegation of the Women Association's in the People's Movement in South Sudan, headed by the association's chairwoman, Marry John, and discussed arrangements related to the process of completing peace in the Republic of South Sudan.

The member of the leadership bureau of the association Mary James said in a press statement that they reviewed in a host of ideas and visions for pushing ahead the process of peace, referring to the contribution of the Sudanese transitional government to achieving peace in South Sudan State and enhancing the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
South Sudan
Conflict
East Africa
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.