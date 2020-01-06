Sudan: Mufarah Calls Preachers to Patch Social Fabric

6 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Obied City — Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments Nasr-Eddin Mufarah has called imams and preachers to work for patching social fabric and desist from extremism.

This came while the Minister was addressing conclusion of a 4th Imams and Preachers Training Workshop in Obied Sunday organized by the Ministry and attended by officials of North Kordofan State, representatives of South and West Kordofan States and Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC).

The Minister disclosed that the workshop aims to raise the preachers' capacity and boost their roles in heightening value of affiliation, citizenship and social peace, stressing that the religious message should touch the people's realities..

He called zfor importance of instilling the lofty values and love of the homeland , affirming his ministsry concern with issues of yaouth and women as well as development of preaching and endowment institutions and hajj and umrah services as well.

Wali of North Kordofan Maj. Gen. Al-Sadiq Al-Tayeb Abdallah indicated to role of religious message in promoting social peace, heightening patriotic affiliation without extremism and tribalism, calling for sanctity of blood and renunciation of extremism.

He underlined North Kordofan State readiness to host further workshops.

FFC representative Mohamed Al-Khair Al-Tayeb called for renunciation of hate speech, adding that slogans raised by the revolution aimed to make change and achieve justice, freedom and peace aspired by all.

He called for turning these slogans into reality.

