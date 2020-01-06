Sudan: Daglo - We'll Decisively Deal With Threats to National Security and Citizen' Safety

6 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Genaina — First Vice-President of the Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo stressed that the State would decisively deal with all threats to national security and safety of citizens and no impunity for any person or entity threatening security of the state and citizens, affirming importance of imposing state authority by applying the law by the regular forces and by giving them wide power and that forces be accompanied by prosecutors

He said in press statements after commitment of the disputed parties to keep peace and stability in Al-Genaina city that insecurity in the country was caused by unimposing state authority and restricting the regular services from carrying out their roles , adding that this restriction would be addressed by giving wide power to organs in charge of maintaining security in the country.

The First Vice-President of Sovereign Council held the government of West Darfur State responsible of aggravation of incidents for its delay in addressing the problem.

He called the regular forces to carry out their roles and commit to its professionalism and desist from tribal affiliations, announcing that republican decrees would be issued for addressing dereliction that led to insecurity in Al-Genaina.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.