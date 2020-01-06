Uganda: Cattle Rustling Rocks Karamoja Region

Despite the country experiencing relatively peaceful celebrations during the festive season, Karamoja Sub-region is still facing cattle raids.

On Christmas Eve, Uganda People's Defence Forces was containing the Pokot cattle rustlers who had gone to raid animals in Nakapiripirit Town Council.

During the confrontation, three warriors were killed and two guns recovered.

Cattle were not stolen but the clash caused panic among residents.

On Christmas Day, as believers were in church celebrating the birth of Jesus, the army was also battling warriors, who were on a mission of raiding cattle from Rupa Sub-county in Moroto District.

During this intervention, two of the warriors were killed and the stolen animals were recovered.

On December 27, 2019 another suspected Jie warrior from Kotido was killed around Loputuk Village in Nadunget Sub-county, where he had gone to raid animals.

Maj Telesphar Turyamumanya, the UPDF 3rd Division spokesperson, confirmed the incidents of cattle raids.

"Cattle rustling happened outside Moroto Town but within town itself, people enjoyed by dancing the whole night without any problem," Maj Turyamumanya said at the weekend.

Brig Joseph Balukuddembe, the 3rd Division commander, warned the Karimojong and Turkana warriors against distabilising peace in the region.

Background

Disarmament. In 2001, government disarmed all Karimojongs of firearms used in raiding cattle from neighbouring regions such as Teso, a campaign that greatly curbed cattle rustling.