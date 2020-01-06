Uganda: Cattle Rustling Rocks Karamoja Region

6 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Steven Ariong

Despite the country experiencing relatively peaceful celebrations during the festive season, Karamoja Sub-region is still facing cattle raids.

On Christmas Eve, Uganda People's Defence Forces was containing the Pokot cattle rustlers who had gone to raid animals in Nakapiripirit Town Council.

During the confrontation, three warriors were killed and two guns recovered.

Cattle were not stolen but the clash caused panic among residents.

On Christmas Day, as believers were in church celebrating the birth of Jesus, the army was also battling warriors, who were on a mission of raiding cattle from Rupa Sub-county in Moroto District.

During this intervention, two of the warriors were killed and the stolen animals were recovered.

On December 27, 2019 another suspected Jie warrior from Kotido was killed around Loputuk Village in Nadunget Sub-county, where he had gone to raid animals.

Maj Telesphar Turyamumanya, the UPDF 3rd Division spokesperson, confirmed the incidents of cattle raids.

"Cattle rustling happened outside Moroto Town but within town itself, people enjoyed by dancing the whole night without any problem," Maj Turyamumanya said at the weekend.

Brig Joseph Balukuddembe, the 3rd Division commander, warned the Karimojong and Turkana warriors against distabilising peace in the region.

Background

Disarmament. In 2001, government disarmed all Karimojongs of firearms used in raiding cattle from neighbouring regions such as Teso, a campaign that greatly curbed cattle rustling.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
Business
East Africa
Agribusiness
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.