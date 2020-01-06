Uganda: Man Accused of Killing His Father Over Land

Police in Iganga District are hunting for a 50-year-old man for allegedly killing his father over land.

The suspect is said to have hit Samuel Mutwalume, 75, a resident of Namungalwe Village, Namungalwe Sub-county, several times on the head and chest with a motor on Saturday until he died.

It is alleged that the father sold seven acres of land but the son refused to endorse the agreement while demanding for a bigger share, being the eldest son.

Mr Mozamil Nduga, who witnessed the incident, said chaos ensued when the father tried to show the buyer an alternative route to his land.

Busoga East regional police spokesperson James Mubi yesterday said: "When the suspect saw his father and the buyer, he picked up a motor and hit his father on the head and chest and even when he collapsed to ground, he again hit him."

Mr Mubi said when police rushed to the village, they found the suspect had fled.

Mr Bilali Waiswa, the village chairperson, said the deceased sold the land after giving his children their share.

"All the children were given land but the suspect remained dissatisfied. Disagreements started when his father fell sick and sold part of the land for treatment," Mr Waiswa said.

He added that the land was sold through proper procedures but the suspect insisted that being the eldest son, he gets the biggest portion.

Residents accused the RDC, Ms Eva Kwesiga, for siding with the suspect, by saying that his father had no authority to sell the land.

Ms Kwesiga, however, denied the allegations, saying she only advised the suspect to secure an injunction from court, which he failed to do.