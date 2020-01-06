Uganda: Health Facility Stuck With HIV Patients

6 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Moris Mumbere

Kasese Municipal Health Centre III has raised concern over the increasing cases of children living with HIV, who have been abandoned at the facility.

The medics say 10 children were either abandoned by their parents or caretakers after failing to meet their nutrition and other basic requirements.

Ms Harriet Biira, a clinical officer-in-charge of Antiretroviral Treatment (ART) clinic, revealed that many adolescents, who were born with the virus, are always neglected after their parents' death and caretakers fail to take them for treatment.

She said some children living with HIV resort to drugs which cause them side effects.

Ms Biira said ARVs require good feeding which some guardians can not afford.

A pregnant HIV positive adolescent decided to remain at Kasese Municipal Health Centre after she tested positive reasoning that her guardian will not allow her to stay with him.

Likewise, a 12-year-old has also been dumped at the health facility by a guardian.

She used to get her medicine from Kilembe hospital but due to transport constraints, he opted to abandon her until well wishers picked her from the streets and enrolled her at a nearby facility for ARVs.

Mr Samuel Kasimba, the Kasese District health HIV/Aids focal person, said the district has no facility to settle the abandoned children.

He said the abandoned children are always helped by partners such as Baylor Uganda and medicine San frontiers.

