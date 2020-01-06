Tanzania: Ministry Eyes Water Supply Countrywide to Address Scarcity

6 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE Ministry of Water has started utilising its Water Institute to seek solutions for areas experiencing water shortages across the country to attain 95 per cent of water supply in urban areas and 85 per cent in rural areas.

Deputy Water Minister Jumaa Aweso said in a press statement released at the weekend that the Ministry of Water would use experts from the Dar es Salaam based institute to address challenges facing the water sector in the country.

"The Water Ministry is determined to use experts from the Water Institute to address challenges in the implementation and management of water projects in accordance with its goal," reads part of the statement released by the Ministry of Water's Communication Unit.

Mr Aweso said the Water Institute was the ministry's backbone as it was established to provide the ministry with experts.

"Thus there is a need to set up a special procedure and system to support the institute so that it may provide water experts capable of helping the government," he noted.

Mr Aweso said the implementation of 153 water projects worth 68bn/- in various parts of the country experienced challenges, saying his ministry would start using experts from the institute to address such challenges.

"We will make use of these experts to address challenges facing our projects across the country.

The Ministry of Water will also build the capacity of experts from the Water Institute to be able supervise water projects efficiently," said the deputy water minister.

Mr Aweso directed the management of the Water Institute to improve efficiency in its activities.

For his part, Acting Rector of Water Institute, Dr Adam Karia, said his institute was determined to improve its capacity in curriculum area and expertise for its teaching staff to cope with water sector demand.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Governance
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.