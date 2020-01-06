Tanzania: Mmari Breaks Titan Wall in Volleyball Career

TITAN wall! Is the name they call him at his team- Burundian National League Champions' Rukinzo Volleyball Club.

His real name is Jackson Goodluck Mmari, 24 years old, right attacker volleyball player.In an exclusive interview with the 'Daily News' recently, Mmari expressed his determination to keep going places in his career.

For him (Mmari), the sky is the limit and he is at the thick of things at his team, no wonder, they would hardly start a game without his services.

The 79kg, Tanzanian from Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region is a pillar at his club, displaying robust performance since joining the Bujumbura outfit few months ago from Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Volleyball Club.

He is well known in volleyball circles in Rwanda and Burundi, where he featured for top teams and excelled in top divisions in either nation.

Mmari started his career in volleyball ten years ago when he was in secondary school. "I call it a successful year though, it was my first time to participate in competitive matches, but I managed to help my team (Ganako Secondary School) of Karatu to reach final in the national championship against a strong and well organised team-- Makongo Secondary, then coached by veteran Yusufu Mkalambati.

"We managed to finish as runners up and it was so impressive performance from both teams and I was so glad to reach final at Kibaha grounds," he said.

"2012 was a good year for me and my family because I was offered a deal to join the champions (Makongo Secondary) on a 100 per cent scholarship so that I could play for them the following season.

I took that as an opportunity to meet a famous and great coach in the country with both hands because he had won many trophies," he added.

Mkarambati had faith in Mmari's talent and was convinced the new kid on the block would help propel his team to the new heights.

"I knew it was so difficult to join straight into the starting lineup, but what I had to do was pushing hard to be on highest level to win coaches' trust.

Mmari said that he had strong feelings featuring for Makongo Secondary would help him to become a better player than what he was and, this is why he straight away accepted Mkarambati's offer than joining other teams. "The same 2012 we were crowned the country's champions and it was back to back title.

It was a great performance from my team and I was nominated as a player of the tournament, thanks again to my head coach," he narrated.

He made his debut for the senior national team in May 23rd, 2013 and this followed a string of impressive performance in the league.

"I was so happy for such achievement because I had been longing for this opportunity for a long time. It marked another big step in my career and right away the coach included me in the first team.

We participated in the African Zone V qualifies in Uganda in 2013, which included us (Tanzania), Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda and the host Uganda.

"It was strong and high level performance from our opposition because they were prepared well and a bit more experienced that us.

We managed to finish fifth and failed to qualify," he said. Mmari was not happy with the team's performance and blamed poor preparations and lack of support.

"I wasn't happy with how we performed because we deserved much better if we had good preparation and much support from our country," he said.

Regardless, his personal performance caught an eye of the several teams in Uganda as they started coming knocking, seeking for his service.

"It took him only two weeks and three days to have a dream call from Ugandan national team Head Coach Tonny Slakony Peter that he was interested with my services and he was ready to offer a scholarship for degree at University level. He joined Nkumba University Volleyball Club in August 2013 under head coach Peter.

For him, this was indeed a big achievement as an individual as it helped him to develop and propel his career. He kept working hard, maintaining high level of self-discipline and commitment in both sports and academics.

In his first year with his new team (2013), he steered them to become champions in the annual Uganda University Games.

He was also voted the best player of the tournament. Mmari described it as one of incredible years in his career.

He continues: "In 2014, I managed to help my team reach the semi- final in Uganda national league and as well winning the East African University Games back to back."

Mmari noted that he kept training hard, kept his focus on the game because in Uganda, the league was much tough as many teams were strong and battling for the title.

He said that his dream was to keep up his game at highest level everyday and God answered is prayers where by in 2015, they became champions of Uganda National League.

"In 2016 I got my first professional contract from Rwanda whereby I joined Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Volleyball Club for a one year deal. "It was a massive achievement but I was feeling that it wasn't enough, I needed more," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his debut season with the team, they finished second in Rwanda National League and he was voted the best blocker of the league.

His performance convinced the management of REG team as they offered him contract extension. "My second season with the team was so incredible because we managed to be crowned champions of Rwanda league for the first time in the club history," he said.

The achievement opened new door as this time was Rukinzo club who won his signature and he shifted from Rwanda to Burundi.

His achievement seems yet to end soon! And, it proved that hard work pays because Mmari's new club Rukinzo was crowned National League Champion, while he was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

"I joined Rukinzo because I believe in their development project... it is really nice enjoyable experience and I hope to stay with them for maybe a second year, before looking for another challenge elsewhere," he added.

Very hard working and committed player Mmari has ambition to play professional volleyball in Europe in future and he has vowed to never stop giving all to the game.