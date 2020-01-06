Angolan President Assures Assistance to Flood Victims

6 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, affirmed last Sunday, that the Angolan authorities will make all efforts to help the victims of the floods caused by last Saturday's rains, in several cities and localities of the country.

"Our solidarity goes to the Angolan families victims of the flood as result of last Saturday's heavy rains that poured on many cities and localities of the country, with particular intensity in Luanda", the statesman refers on his Twitter account.

President João Lourenço, also through Twitter, reassured all affected families and underlined that authorities will provide all necessary assistance.

A current survey indicates that Saturday's rain, which lasted 12 consecutive hours, caused 140 innundations, evicted 250 families and killed a seven-year old child, all in Luanda.

In the City of Sumbe, centre-west Cuanza Sul Province, at least 200 houses became flooded.

In this region of the country, the villages of São João, Londa and Sandino were the most affected places by the dowmpour.

