Angola: Minister Silvia Lutucuta Announces New Hospital for Cuanza Norte

6 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ndalatando — The minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, announced for the first quarter of the current year the construction of a new General Hospital of Ndalatando, in the northern Cuanza Norte Province, an undertaking that already has a budget and governmental approval.

According to the official who was speaking last Saturday on the sidelines of a visit for some hours to that part of the country, the infrastructure will have capacity for 200 beds and will provide services in various specialties, without mentioning the areas.

The construction of the new hospital stems from the Angolan Executive's strategy turned to the reinforcement of medical assistance services for the population and reduction of patients evacuation to reference hospitals in Luanda, particularly road accident victims.

Sílvia Lutucuta reaffirmed that administrative conditions have been created and the budget allocation for the launch of the first stone still to be done in this quarter.

In the framework of her visit to Cuanza Norte, Sílvia Lutucuta promoted a consultation meeting with physicians and nurses, as well as learned about the functioning of the provincial hospitals, which are the infant-maternal one and tuberculosis treatment sanatorium.

The province currently has 136 sanitary units, that is four hospitals, 20 health centres and 106 medical posts, plus a total availability of 21,202 beds for inpatients.

The sector is assured by 1,789 workers, among them 28 doctors (national and foreign), 875 nurses, 103 diagnosis and therapeutic technicians, seven senior nursing technicians, 409 hospital support workers and 302 administrative staffers.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.