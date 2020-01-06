Angola: Minister Silvia Lutucuta Announces New Hospital for Cuanza Norte

Ndalatando — The minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, announced for the first quarter of the current year the construction of a new General Hospital of Ndalatando, in the northern Cuanza Norte Province, an undertaking that already has a budget and governmental approval.

According to the official who was speaking last Saturday on the sidelines of a visit for some hours to that part of the country, the infrastructure will have capacity for 200 beds and will provide services in various specialties, without mentioning the areas.

The construction of the new hospital stems from the Angolan Executive's strategy turned to the reinforcement of medical assistance services for the population and reduction of patients evacuation to reference hospitals in Luanda, particularly road accident victims.

Sílvia Lutucuta reaffirmed that administrative conditions have been created and the budget allocation for the launch of the first stone still to be done in this quarter.

In the framework of her visit to Cuanza Norte, Sílvia Lutucuta promoted a consultation meeting with physicians and nurses, as well as learned about the functioning of the provincial hospitals, which are the infant-maternal one and tuberculosis treatment sanatorium.

The province currently has 136 sanitary units, that is four hospitals, 20 health centres and 106 medical posts, plus a total availability of 21,202 beds for inpatients.

The sector is assured by 1,789 workers, among them 28 doctors (national and foreign), 875 nurses, 103 diagnosis and therapeutic technicians, seven senior nursing technicians, 409 hospital support workers and 302 administrative staffers.