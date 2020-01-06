Angola: Minister Hands Out 3,500 Chicks to Boost Poultry Activity

6 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ndalatando — The minister of Agriculture and Forestry, António Francisco de Assis, handed out last Friday 3,500 chicks for the development of poultry farming activity in Pampa locality, Municipality of Lucala in the northern Cuanza Norte Province.

The free rangers rustic chicks - purchased in South Africa by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, through the Agricultural Development Support Fund (FADA) - have been donated to increase numbers of chickens and eggs supply in the region. António de Assis gave the chicks to two young local breeders with long experience in egg and chicken production for multiplication and subsequent distribution to family farmers.

The initiative is part of the programme of the government of Cuanza Norte, which aims to re-launch the poultry production through the Market-oriented Family Poultry Farming Integrated Project, in Pamba, located eight kilometres off Lucala's chief district.

According to the minister, who did not disclose the amount invested, the beneficiaries will act as parent breeders (owners of roosters and chickens), to produce fertile eggs, to produce chicks, in order to populate the other aviaries of the province and support families interested in poultry farming, eggs and chicken production from simple structures.

He invited other young people to apply for this programme to benefit from FADA funding for the purchase of poultry and animal feed to kick-start the project.

The government official stressed that with such support from the Ministry of Agriculture, it is intended an increase in eggs production and in the number of jobs.

He advised them to bet on local resources such as corn, peanuts and other cereals to produce their own animal feed. The Market-oriented Family Poultry Farming Integrated Project for Lucala Municipality is an initiative of the Angolan Government inaugurated in 2012 by the then Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Fisheries, Afonso Pedro Canga.

