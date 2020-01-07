Zimbabwe: Marry Mubaiwa Out On U.S.$50,000 Bail

Photo: Columbus Mavhunga/VOA
Mary Chiwenga, center, arrives at Harare Magistrate Court, in Harare, Zimbabwe, Dec. 16, 2019.
6 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Fidelis Munyoro and Yeukai Karengezeka

High Court judge justice Pisirayi Kwenda on Monday freed the estranged wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa, on ZWL$50 000 bail pending trial on fraud, money laundering and foreign currency externalisation charges.

Mubaiwa is also facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly tried to kill the Vice President at a South African hospital.

Justice Kwenda also ordered Mubaiwa to surrender title deeds to a 3 642 square-metre property located in Highlands registered in her father, Keni Mubaiwa's KM Auctions company and to handover her diplomatic passport to the Clerk of Court as part of her bail conditions.

She was also ordered to reside at her Borrowdale Brooke mansion, report once a every fortnight at Borrowdale Police Station and not to interfere with witnesses.

Read the original article on The Herald.

