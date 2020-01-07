Nigeria: Major Events That Will Shape Judiciary in 2020

Lagos — The trial of some politically exposed individuals like Sambo Dasuki, Activist Omoyele Sowore, and the fate of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim Zakzaky are some of the judicial cases and events which will catch the attention of Nigerians in 2020. Excerpts:

Trial of Fani-Kayode, Nenadi Usman continues of Feb 5

The ongoing trial of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and three others before a Federal High Court in Lagos is expected to resume February 5, 2020.

Fani-Kayode is facing charges bordering on money laundering valued at N4.6 billion alongside former Minister of State for Finance, Nenandi Usman and Yusuf Danjuma, a former Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON). The fourth defendant in the charge is a company, Jointrust Dimentions Nigeria Ltd.

Feb 5 Trial of Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia set to resume Feb 6

The trial of former judge of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, on a 17-count charge of money laundering is set to resume on February 6 after the court earlier stayed the proceedings against the defendants.

Judgment in Olisa Metuh's trial

Judgment in the case of former PDP spokesman, Olisa Metuh before a Federal High Court in Abuja has been fixed for February 26. Metuh was charged in February 2016 with money laundering alongside his company, Destra Investment Ltd, after he allegedly received the sum of N400m from former NSA Dasuki funds meant for purchase of arms.

Omoyele Sowore's trial continues

The trial of Omoyele Sowore is fixed for February 11 and12 before the Federal High Court in Abuja following his arraignment on allegations bordering on treason, money laundering, cybercrimes and insulting the president.

The former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and publisher of the online newspaper Sahara Reporters, was first arrested and brought to court on August 8, 2019 by the Department of State Services after his #RevolutionNow called for nationwide protest over alleged bad governance in the country. He was released on December 24, 2019 after the Federal Government initially failed to obey two court orders for his release.

Col. Sambo Dasuki trial expected to resume

Dasuki's trial is expected to resume in 2020 following his release by the Federal Government on December 24, 2019 after four years in detention.

Dasuki was first arraigned on September 1, 2015 on allegations of illegal possession of firearms before a Federal High Court in Abuja. He was later charged with allegations of money laundering to the tune of $2.1bn before two separate FCT High Courts.

However, after the Federal Government failed to comply with several orders for his release, on November 13, 2018, he staged a protest in court when he submitted a letter to presiding judge, Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed, that he will no longer make himself available for trial following the "brazen violation" of his constitutional right to liberty.

On November 14, 2019, the prosecuting counsel in one of the cases, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), informed the court of an application to separate Dasuki from the trial with others including a former Group Executive Director at the NNPC, Aminu Baba Kusa; Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital. He also said there was an application on November 4, 2019 seeking to begin Dasuki's trial in absentia.

Trial or bail of El-Zakzaky

The trial of the leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim Zakzaky, before High Court in Kaduna is expected to begin on February 6.

Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat are standing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace, among other charges, in another court.

There have been calls for Zakzaky's release after a botched medical trip to India last year. The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) had last December hinted that he was not released alongside Dasuki and Sowore because of his prosecution by the Kaduna State government.

Enforcement of pension judgment against ex-govs

Following an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos directing the Attorney General of the Federation to recover pension funds paid to former governors who are still serving ministers and members of the National Assembly or holding other public offices, the applicant, SERAP, is expected to see the enforcement of the order in 2020.

So far, Ekiti State governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, and Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola have denied ever receiving double payments and retirement benefits as former governors in addition to other emoluments in other public offices.

At least 22 states, beginning with Lagos State, have passed life pensions laws for former governors and other ex-public officials.

EFCC to resume Diezani's trial?

Contrary to media reports, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that it did not drop the charges against a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke and other persons, indicted for money laundering before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The charges were first filed on November 28, 2018 but efforts to arraign the defendants have failed. The other defendants, Lanre Adesanya, Nnamdi Okonkwo and Stanley Lawson, have also failed to appear for the arraignment.

The anti-graft agency said it "took a deliberate decision to separately prosecute the defendants in different courts. This explains why the four-count amended charge brought against Dauda Lawal, a former executive director of First Bank, did not include other defendants, except the two who are at large (Diezani Alison-Madueke and Ben Otti)."

FG vows to stop $9.8b judgment against Nigeria over gas deal

As the new year kicks off, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has expressed the determination of the Federal Government to nullify the$9.8bn arbitral award in favour Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) against Nigeria over alleged breach of a 20-year Gas Supply Processing Agreement (GSPA). The Federal Government has filed an application in UK and USA challenging the awards while it charged several officials of P&ID and Nigerian ministry officials involved in the deal before courts in Abuja.

Ex-govs Jang, others to face trial Former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang on December 31 lost his bid to stop his trial before a Plateau State High Court in Jos on charges of money laundering to the tune of N6.32 billion, alongside a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Yusuf Pam. The presiding judge, Justice Daniel Longji ordered them to face trial after rejecting their no-case submission.

Following the conviction and sentencing of former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, on December 5, 2019, the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami disclosed that 22 other governors and other public officials are facing corruption probe.