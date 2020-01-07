Nigeria: Buhari Won't Handpick His Successor, Presidency Insists

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari.
7 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina has stated that the President will not handpick his successor in 2023.

Also while reacting to the demand of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) that President Buhari should declare his assets publicly within seven days, the presidency has also argued that no law compels the president to declare his assets publicly.

Speaking yesterday at a programme on Channels Television, Adesina said though Buhari would be interested in who succeeds him, he would not manipulate the process to favour anyone.

The presidential spokesperson was reacting to a statement by Tunde Bakare, serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly (LRA), who had urged to be involved in the choice of his successor in order not destroy his legacies.

"By May 2023 God willing he would have finished his second term as president, he would not have stood for another term and he will be exiting. So, he has that at the back of his mind," Adesina said.

"Pastor Bakare said he should be interested in who succeeds him, yes I'm sure the president will be interested in who succeeds him but he will not manipulate the process, to pick a successor.

"The president will not pick a successor. We know him; he is not somebody like that. Will he be interested in the process? Yes, he will. He will ensure that there is a free, fair and credible election; that nobody will come to use money and resources to bamboozle his way into the leadership of the country. It will not happen. The president will ensure free, fair and credible process; but to handpick a successor? No, he will not do that."

Adesina said Buhari will not hand "Nigeria over to those who will take her back or hand Nigeria over to looters once again.

"One thing that is clear is that the president will do whatever is needful before the next set of general elections. Early enough is relative but the president will do whatever is needful,"he said.

Adesina has also argued that no law compels the president to declare his assets publicly.

He insisted that the decision to make the assets public is a matter of voluntary will and not a compulsion.

"The President will do what the law requires of him and I can say for a fact that the President has declared his assets. Declaring that publicly is not in our law but voluntary therefore he cannot be compelled to do so," he added.

Copyright © 2020 This Day.

