Nigeria: Ogoni Clean Up Delayed By Land Disputes, Communal Clashes, Says Govt

6 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Federal Government on Monday says it is committed to cleaning up the hydrocarbon impact on communities in Ogoniland in spite of challenges being faced in the exercise.

Dr Marvin Dekil, the Project Coordinator, Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project (HYPREP), disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the 2020 Ogoni Day celebration in Bori, Rivers.

HYPREP, under the Federal Ministry of Environment has the mandate to clean up decades-long oil spills in four Ogoni local government areas in Rivers such as Eleme, Gokana, Khana and Tai.

Dekil said that in spite of government's commitment to the project, the remediation exercise was hampered by land disputes, leadership tussles and communal clashes.

"The tussle over land and chieftaincy stool has been a major cause of delay in the implementation of the UN Environment Report (UNEP) at the many clean-up sites.

"This has to change for us to make progress by way of unfettered access to all contaminated sites.

"We equally appeal that HYPREP be spared land and chieftaincy disputes as we do not have an interest in any land and chieftaincy stool," he pleaded.

According to him, the Federal Government is also worried with the re-pollution of the affected Ogoni communities, blamed on activities of oil thieves in the area.

"So, another area that we expect stakeholders to assist us deliver on our mandate is the issue of re-pollution.

"Our efforts to clean Ogoniland will amount to nothing if after investing so much resources and time it is again re-polluted by activities of illegal bunkers and refiners.

"We urge the leadership of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) and communities to dissuade youths from these very poisonous activities that affects our health, environment and economy," he appealed.

The project coordinator said in spite of the challenges, the remediation agency recorded several successes in 2019.

He listed the achievements to include the mobilisation of contractors to the 21 remediation sites in the areas, employment of 24 indigent-Ogoni graduates, creation of job opportunities and skills acquisitions.

Others include the agreement on rehabilitation of moribund Rivers State Water facilities in Ogoniland and use of the state's facilities to conduct Health Impact study in the areas.

"At most of the sites, contractors are excavating and treating contaminated soils, while some have even completed the process of excavation and are back filling treated soils.

"We assure that 2020 will see an increase in our activities as everything that is recommended in the UNEP is now an emergency for us," he declared. (NAN)

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
Environment
Petroleum
Land and Rural Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.