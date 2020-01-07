Nigeria Risks Falling Short of UHC Target - WHO

Abuja — The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Monday that Nigeria risked falling short of achieving the goal of universal health coverage by 2030 due to the shortage of health workers.

WHO said capacity building, safety concerns and poor welfare for health workers are key challenges in the nation's health sector.

Nigeria, according to the United Nations agency, has one of the largest stocks of human resources for health in Africa but currently maintains densities of nurses, midwives, and doctors that are still too low to effectively deliver essential health services.

The WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom, in a statement shared on the organisation's website, said Nigeria must tackle the challenges, especially among nurses and midwives to achieve the universal health coverage goal.

He said: "These professionals play a vital role in providing essential health services at all levels of care and are crucial to promoting health and preventing disease. They care for mothers, children and the elderly, administer life-saving vaccines, and provide health advice, among other actions.

"In order to recognise their work around the world, [and] advocate for increased investment in this workforce, and for improvements in working conditions, education and professional development, this year is being recognised as the international year of nurses and midwives."

Data from the Global Health Workforce Alliance indicate that Nigeria can count on less than two clinical health workers per 1,000 people, which already falls short of the 3.2 recommended by the WHO.

Also, medical experts believe this translates into poor health outcomes and indicators for the country.