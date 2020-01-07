Nigeria: Cardi B Seeks Help in Choosing New Nigerian Name

Photo: Premium Times
Nigerian flag.
6 January 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Grammy Award-winning rapper, Cardi B, on Monday asked her Nigerian Twitter fans to help her decide a new name between Chioma B and Cadijat.

The rapper was given a Nigerian name, Chioma B, during her first visit to Nigeria in December 2019.

Cadijat, on the other hand, is the name being suggested by her Nigerian Muslim fans.

“Let’s settle this ones and for all CHIOMA B Or Cadijat,” the rapper wrote on Twitte r Monday.

Cardi B’s tweet has set Nigerian Twittersphere abuzz.

Nigerians have already begun suggesting their preferred names and their reasons.

The rapper who boasts a loyal fan base in Nigeria has revealed that she is toying with the idea of filing for Nigerian citizenship.

She has also said that she wants her husband, Offset, to join her in relocating to Nigeria.

The rapper on Monday shared a photoshopped photo of Offset dressed in the Nigerian traditional ‘Agbada’ with the caption, “Convince him to move with me’’.

The couple who are both in their twenties are worth over $50 million, according to online reports and have four number one hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Background

Cardi B’s decision is believed to have been triggered by the U.S. President, Donald Trump’s decision to order the assassination on Friday of Iranian military commander, Qasem Soleimani.

In a Tweet, the rapper described Mr. Trump’s move as ‘the dumbest”, stressing that he is putting Americans’ lives in danger.

She said it prompted her decision to file for Nigerian citizenship and added that she was “choosing her tribe” in reference to Nigerian tribes.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Nigeria’s diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Saturday responded to Cardi’s announcement.

On Twitter, Abike wrote “As one in charge of the Diaspora for Nigeria, We can’t wait to receive you again.”

“Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry. It’s an indescribable experience.”

Cardi B, who clearly had the time of her life during her stay in Lagos, has kept in touch with her Nigerian fans upon returning to the U.S.

During her stay in Nigeria, Cardi B visited a popular Lagos strip club, an orphanage home and shut down the popular Ebeano Supermarket in Lekki when she paid for the items the customers bought.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
U.S. Rapper Cardi B Wants Nigerian Citizenship
Cardi B Set to Rock Nigeria and Ghana This December
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.