Nigeria: Cardi B Seeks Help in Choosing New Nigerian Name

Grammy Award-winning rapper, Cardi B, on Monday asked her Nigerian Twitter fans to help her decide a new name between Chioma B and Cadijat.

The rapper was given a Nigerian name, Chioma B, during her first visit to Nigeria in December 2019.

Cadijat, on the other hand, is the name being suggested by her Nigerian Muslim fans.

“Let’s settle this ones and for all CHIOMA B Or Cadijat,” the rapper wrote on Twitte r Monday.

Cardi B’s tweet has set Nigerian Twittersphere abuzz.

Nigerians have already begun suggesting their preferred names and their reasons.

The rapper who boasts a loyal fan base in Nigeria has revealed that she is toying with the idea of filing for Nigerian citizenship.

She has also said that she wants her husband, Offset, to join her in relocating to Nigeria.

The rapper on Monday shared a photoshopped photo of Offset dressed in the Nigerian traditional ‘Agbada’ with the caption, “Convince him to move with me’’.

The couple who are both in their twenties are worth over $50 million, according to online reports and have four number one hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Background

Cardi B’s decision is believed to have been triggered by the U.S. President, Donald Trump’s decision to order the assassination on Friday of Iranian military commander, Qasem Soleimani.

In a Tweet, the rapper described Mr. Trump’s move as ‘the dumbest”, stressing that he is putting Americans’ lives in danger.

She said it prompted her decision to file for Nigerian citizenship and added that she was “choosing her tribe” in reference to Nigerian tribes.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Nigeria’s diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Saturday responded to Cardi’s announcement.

On Twitter, Abike wrote “As one in charge of the Diaspora for Nigeria, We can’t wait to receive you again.”

“Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry. It’s an indescribable experience.”

Cardi B, who clearly had the time of her life during her stay in Lagos, has kept in touch with her Nigerian fans upon returning to the U.S.

During her stay in Nigeria, Cardi B visited a popular Lagos strip club, an orphanage home and shut down the popular Ebeano Supermarket in Lekki when she paid for the items the customers bought.