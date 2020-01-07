Nigeria Hit By Deadly Bomb Attack Near Cameroon

7 January 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

The attack struck a crowded market on the Nigerian-Cameroonian frontier. Militant groups have long targeted military and civilian sites in the market town and its surrounding areas.

As many as 30 people have been killed after a bomb ripped through a crowded market on a bridge connecting the Nigerian town of Gamboru and Cameroon's Fotokol.

Authorities said more than 35 other people, including both Nigerians and Cameroonians, were injured and taken to the local hospital in the wake of the attack on Monday.

"A young man picked up an explosive device thinking that it was a piece of iron and it exploded, killing him and eight others," said Midjiyawa Bakari, the governor of the Cameroon's Far North Region.

Militant attacks

Militant groups operating in the area have targeted Gamboru on multiple occasions since 2014. That year, Boko Haram seized Gamboru and the nearby town of Ngala.

After a monthslong siege, Nigerian troops managed to wrestle back control of Gamboru with assistance from Chadian forces. But the militant group still launches attacks on military and civilian targets in the area.

Boko Haram's decadelong insurgency aimed at establishing a so-called caliphate has killed more than 35,000 people and displaced more than 2 million in the region.

An "Islamic State" regional ally that broke off from Boko Haram also stages attacks in the region.

No group has yet to claim responsibility for the attack.

Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

