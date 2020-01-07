Zimbabwe: Mosimane Confirms Interest in Musona

Johannesburg. — Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has admitted the South African Premiership football champions are interested in signing former Kaizer Chiefs' Zimbabwean striker Knowledge Musona.

Musona is on the books of Belgian side Anderlecht at the moment but his contract is expiring at the end of the season.

And has commented on the possibility of his side signing Musona.

Sundowns appear to have set their sights on the Zimbabwean star as his contract at Belgian side Anderlecht could soon be terminated, according to reports.

Mosimane, speaking at Moses Mabhida Stadium after his side's 3-0 victory over AmaZulu on Saturday, admitted he would not hesitate to snap up Musona.

He admitted he is interested in the services of the Zimbabwean international.

"Guys, where do you get this thing about Musona? But would you have Musona if he's available?" Mosimane asked.

"Yes of course, why not if he's available?

"He's the kind of player that I would take because I know he scores goal hey and he's a fighter. You know he's like Khama Billiat.

"He is strong, his attitude is right, he's a good player. So if we can get him, yes, why not? We would like to have him."

Musona won the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award in 2010/11 while on the books of Amakhosi, before making a high-profile move to Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim.

The 29-year-old has played most of his football at Oostende in the Belgian top-flight.

Musona (29) made his name in the Absa Premiership with Amakhosi after signing as an unknown striker in the 2009/10 season.

He was the PSL's top scorer with 17 goals in 2010/11 before moving to the Bundesliga to join Hofffenheim.

Sundowns confirmed the release of former Bafana Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie on Sunday after he went AWOL for a month.

Mamelodi Sundowns are not stopping with interest in Musona and have also turned their attention to an Orlando Pirates transfer target.

With news already circulating about Mosimane's interest in Musona -- a move that would hurt title rivals Kaizer Chiefs should it happen -- following Tokelo Rantie's exit, Downs could now hijack Pirates' move for a new goalkeeper.

This website has been reliably informed that Masandawana are targeting Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who has been linked with a move to Pirates since last season. A source close to the player suggests there has been formal contact between the player and Sundowns officials, a development that was also clear after the Telkom Knock-out final.

The Ghanaian keeper was spotted having a long chat with Sundowns officials including club president Patrice Motsepe at Moses Mabhida Stadium last month.

"There have been talks about Ofori moving away from Maritzburg United and it's not a secret," the source tells KickOff.com.

"After the Telkom Knock-out final there was a conversation between the keeper and big officials of Sundowns. It's unclear if it's about this January transfer or July."

Team of Choice chairman Farook Kadodia confirmed interest in their number one goalkeeper in July last year and said he would release the player when the time is right, as they did with Siphesihle Ndlovu and Fortune Makaringe. -- Sport24.