Zimbabwe: Kadewere Fired

AS Zimbabwe international football striker Tino Kadewere is making waves in Europe, back home it is not all rosy for his elder brother Prince who was sacked by ZIFA Northern Region Division One outfit Beta X1 at the weekend.

The Kadeweres are well-known for their football background and Prince, who took Division One by storm two years ago, could not live up to the standards that he set in this league as he found himself fighting relegation throughout the 2019 season which led him to be shown the exit door.

Beta X1, who finished third in their maiden year in Division One in 2017 when they pushed Mushowani Stars all the way until the final day of the marathon, were exactly the opposite this past season as they finished in 10th position, leading to Prince Kadewere being fired.

The brick manufactures-sponsored side have since put an advert for the head coach's job to replace Prince Kadewere who had nothing much to do after he had lost the bulk of his team to Premiership sides in the season he struggled.

The brick-makers, one of the best-sponsored teams in the league, were a pale shadow of themselves and were lucky to survive the chop when they finished on position 10 with two points above the relegation zone.

Back in 2017 they spent most of the first half of the season sitting on the apex of the log standings and at one stage were tipped to make history of spending a single season in Division One before gaining promotion to the top flight.

Prince Kadewere, who took the team from Division Two and made it a competitive side, confirmed that he received a message from the club secretary-general Musa Bwana advising him that he has been fired as the head coach of Beta X1.

"I have parted ways with the club and I wish them well. I received the WhatsApp message sometime last week and I am relaxing at home.