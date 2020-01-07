Zimbabwe: Zim to Host Syria in Davis Cup

TENNIS Zimbabwe have welcomed the decision by the International Tennis Federation to give them the green light to host the Davis Cup World Group II play-off tie against Syria in March.

Zimbabwe were drawn against Syria and they have been waiting for response from the ITF since last November following indications that the Syrians could not host the tie at home because of security reasons.

Syria had the option of finding a neutral venue for the tie. However, ITF executive director of Professional Tennis Events, Justine Albert, confirmed Zimbabwe should host the event as their opponents had not submitted a neutral venue proposal.

"As you are aware, the Davis Cup Committee recently reviewed and voted on the choice of ground for your World Group II Play-off versus Syria.

"The committee was informed that, following the Davis Cup Committee decision on 16.11.19 that, for security reasons, Syria would lose choice of ground for this tie, the Syrian Arab Tennis Federation had not submitted a neutral venue proposal.

"Additionally, the committee received your confirmation that the visiting nation, Zimbabwe was able and willing to host the tie.

"I can confirm that the Davis Cup Committee, in line with Regulation 30.2.5.2 has decided that the tie will take place in Zimbabwe who will be considered the home nation for the purposes of the conduct and financial arrangements of the tie," reads part of the letter.

Gwinyai Tongoona, who has led the Zimbabwean team in their recent past assignments and is likely to remain in charge of the team, welcomed the development said this was good news, not only for the players but also for their supporters.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It's good news to be hosting because last year we didn't host, you know the crowd in Zimbabwe, the way they like to watch Davis Cup and also the team always, we look forward to play at home. So it's a very good announcement for us. I was speaking with Courtney (Lock) yesterday, he is excited to be playing at home," said Tongoona.

Tongoona, now also one of the TZ selectors, said they are going to meet soon for the selection but hinted that they are not likely to make huge changes to the usual team that has been representing the country of late.

Zimbabwe's top players Takanyi Garanganga, the Lock brothers -- Benjamin and Courtney -- and Mehluli Sibanda have become the regular faces in the Davis Cup team.

The national association have for some of the previous ties roped in some young players to be part of the team for developmental purposes.

"In terms of team selection, we look at the guys playing well. It's probably going to be the same team, there is not going to be much changes. We know who our active players are.

"Remember last year we went to Romania, we had included Thabo Ncube, he was our top junior but I think it was school commitment, so he couldn't make it. He had to do his exams, finishing off high school.

"Now that we are hosting the tie we are able to select six players depending on expenses and availability," said Tongoona.