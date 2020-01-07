Angola Thanks Portugal for Support in Fighting Corruption

Lisbon — The Angolan government appreciated Monday, for the institutional support that Portugal has provided to Angola in the fight against corruption.

The gesture was expressed by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Manuel Augusto, to the Portuguese President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, during an audience that served to deliver a message from the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, to the Portuguese counterpart.

Speaking to the press, the minister said that the international community "is all on Angola's side in this fight," citing as an example the Great Britain, which played a key role in the recovery of USD 500 million.

"We have no other option, so that we can secure a better future for ourselves and our partners, we will have to win this fight," said the Angolan head of diplomacy.

He therefore considered it important to have the support of Portugal. "Angola is an important partner and it is in everyone's interest to have a business environment that meets international standards," he said.

From President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Manuel Augusto said he had received Portuguese solidarity at this crucial stage of Angola's economy.