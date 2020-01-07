Angola: Over 90,000 Driving Licenses Waiting for Bearers

6 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Over 90,000 driving licenses are still to be picked up in the offices of the municipal sections of the National Directorate of Traffic Police (DNVT), a situation that led the institution to appeal to users to collect these documents.

The institution has been making connections, sending messages and posting on its facebook page, so that users in this condition can pick up the documents.

The information was released this Monday, in Luanda, by the coordinator of the DNVT document delivery campaign, Angelino Serrote.

He indicated that initially they had 100,000 driving licenses in the offices of the municipal sections of Luanda, and only 7,000 were delivered.

"We continue to work to warn users so that they can pick up their documents," he said.

The documents issued more than a year ago are located in the municipal sections of Luanda province and in the integrated services'office (CIAC), Cacuaco, Viana, Zango, Talatona, Nosso Centro and Cazenga, all in the Luanda.

