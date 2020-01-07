Tanzania: Pccb Interrogating Mbeya Medics Over Sexual Harassment Claims

Dar es Salaam — The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Mbeya Region is interrogating senior medical doctors at the Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital over sexual corruption claims facing them.

The move comes after the agency in December last year received official reports over the matter from the ministry of Health claiming that the said doctors were sexually harassing female medical interns at the hospital.

The reports which went viral on social media networks further suggested that the senior medics at the hospital have been forcing interns to engage in sex as a condition to help them (interns) complete their internship.

"No one has been arrested so far in connection with the allegations, but we have started interrogating some people including the doctors and the medical interns," PCCB Acting Regional Bureau Chief for Mbeya Mr Abdaudi Mbura told The Citizen .

Mr Mbura further added that PCCB will provide official statement to the public upon completion of the interrogation exercise.

"We are still investigating the matter, we will, therefore, provide further information in the near future," he added.

In December last year, the anti-corruption body in Mbeya launched the investigation after receiving immediate instructions from the PCCB headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

Following such sexual harassment reports involving the medics, the ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children said in a statement that it took the matter seriously regarding the fact that the reported allegations are against the profession and public service ethics.

"If the suspects will be found guilty of committing the offence, they will be subjected to punitive legal and disciplinary measures in accordance with the law," read part of the statement signed and released to media outlets by the Health Ministry's spokesperson Mr Gerard Chami.