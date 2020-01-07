Uganda: 13,509 to Graduate From Makerere Next Week

13,509 graduands constituting of 50.5 per cent females and 49.5 per cent males are set to be conferred upon degrees and awarded diplomas when Makerere University holds its 70th graduation ceremony next from January 14 to January 17, 2019.

The best overall student in Humanities is Rita Namukose, who obtained a CGPA of 4.92 in the Bachelor of International Business at Makerere University Business School (MUBS), while Sarah Namayengo topped the Sciences with a CGPA of 4.83 in the Bachelor of Conservation Forestry and Product Technology of Makerere University.

According to Makerere, a total of 420 First Classes were registered. The first students to graduate in the 4-day event on January 14 are students from the colleges of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Natural Sciences, Education and External Studies and Health Sciences.

January 15 will see students from the colleges of Business and Management Sciences, Computing and Information Sciences and Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-security graduate with their degrees or diplomas. Makerere University Business School (MUBS) students will graduate on January 16.

The final day will see graduands of colleges of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences and School of Law also graduate.