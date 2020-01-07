South Africa: Petroleum Draft Bill Lays Uncertain Foundation for SA Oil and Gas Production

6 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The draft Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill was published in the Government Gazette on Christmas's Eve for public comment. The state will get a 20% free stake in all projects, which must also have a minimum of 10% black ownership. It remains to be seen if this will attract the investment needed to kickstart the sector.

It was too late for the Africa Oil Week conference in Cape Town in November 2019, but never mind. South Africa's draft Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill was published on Christmas Eve for public comment, which must be submitted by 21 February 2020. The envisioned bill will provide the broad regulatory framework for South Africa's infant upstream hydrocarbon industry. Taxes and royalty regimes still need to be drawn up by the Treasury.

South Africa has been a mining jurisdiction for more than a century, which has been both curse and blessing, and it is never going to have an oil and gas industry on the same scale. Around a third of the gold produced in recorded history was extracted here and South Africa is still home to the world's biggest platinum and manganese reserves. But it's hardly going to be the next Saudi Arabia...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Infrastructure
Energy
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.