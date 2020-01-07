South Africa: Petroleum Draft Bill Lays Uncertain Foundation for SA Oil and Gas Production

analysis

The draft Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill was published in the Government Gazette on Christmas's Eve for public comment. The state will get a 20% free stake in all projects, which must also have a minimum of 10% black ownership. It remains to be seen if this will attract the investment needed to kickstart the sector.

It was too late for the Africa Oil Week conference in Cape Town in November 2019, but never mind. South Africa's draft Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill was published on Christmas Eve for public comment, which must be submitted by 21 February 2020. The envisioned bill will provide the broad regulatory framework for South Africa's infant upstream hydrocarbon industry. Taxes and royalty regimes still need to be drawn up by the Treasury.

South Africa has been a mining jurisdiction for more than a century, which has been both curse and blessing, and it is never going to have an oil and gas industry on the same scale. Around a third of the gold produced in recorded history was extracted here and South Africa is still home to the world's biggest platinum and manganese reserves. But it's hardly going to be the next Saudi Arabia...