South Africa: Gauteng Man Fighting for His Life After Snakebite

A Gauteng man was taken to hospital early on Monday after being bitten by a snake near the Hartebeesspruit River in Kameeldrift.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a 35-year-old male had been bitten on the knee by what has been identified as a Rinkhals snake," Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement on Monday.

Upon assessment, medics found the patient was in a serious condition suffering from a cytotoxic bite.

"The patient was treated on the scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner who provided manual ventilation to assist him to breathe," Herbst said.

He was stabilised and later transported to hospital for further treatment.

