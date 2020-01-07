Liberia: Protest Against Weah's Governance Gaining Momentum in Monrovia

Monrovia — The controversial protest appears to be to gaining impetus with an increasing number of people in the streets and the lead organizer of the protest says they will remain in the streets until President George Weah harkens to their demands.

Today's protest was deferred from December 30 to January 4 after an initial January 5 was rejected by the Council of Patriots, the organizers. The government had warned against today's protest, insisting that protesting on Monday was also an infringement on the rights of citizens from going about their normal activities.

The protest is a sequel to the June 7 protest in which the Council of Patriots made several demands to the government through a petition.

"If President Weah ignores our plights, it's up to him but we will remain here until we get a result," Henry Costa told Reporters at the Capitol Monday.

He added: "Protests are meant for result and that's what happens all around the world."

Costa said key among their demands is the releasing of the report on the US$25 million mop-up exercise.

"One of our demands is for the report surrounding the 2US$5m mop-up exercise to be released and all those found culpable for squandering such amount to be prosecuted," Costa said.

According to him, protestors have trooped in from various counties to include Bong, Nimba, Margi and Lofa Counties, others to joined the demonstration before the Capitol Building.

Costa said the closure of some business houses is in solidarity with the protest.

He said: "We are calling on all our people to come out, we are not going anywhere, we are right here."

Two lawmakers, Senator Abraham Darius Dillon and Representative Yekeh Kolubah are among key figures leading the demonstration before their offices.

Representative Kolubah, ahead of Monday's protest promised not to disrespect the international community regarding the protest.

But in a mobile phone conversation with a local station in Paynesville, Kulubah argued that his statement does not suggest that he will not participate in the January 6, 'peaceful assembly'.

Responding to why he is matching to the Capitol Building with his team, when LNP had warned against protestors parading, he said "I have over 1,000 persons with me and we will remain peaceful. If the government does not want my people to walk along the sidewalk, let them provide vehicle to take them to the protest site. We will follow the police instructions while we move towards the Capitol Building."

Peaceful Atmosphere

Despite a strong warning from the Ministry of Justice on Sunday expressing against the today's protest and expressing disappointment in the Council of Patriots, state security forces are guarding the protestors and leading them to the Capitol.

Police Inspector General Patrick Sudue told reporters Monday that the LNP will do all it can in providing security for the protestors.

Inspector General Sudue, however, cautioned the protestors to respect the LNP's directive on where to gather and to not gather during the protest.