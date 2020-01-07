Eritrea: His Holiness Abune Petros Gives Benediction

6 January 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — His Holiness Abune Petros, Archbishop of the Eritrean Tewahdo Orthodox Church, gave benediction in connection with Christmas.

Abune Petros gave detailed briefing on the background of the Holiday and honored the Eritrean martyrs that paid their precious lives so that the Eritrean people celebrate their Holidays in unity and joyfulness.

Abune Petros also called on the faithful to support families of martyrs and extend hands to the disadvantaged nationals.

Finally, His Holiness Abune Petros wished peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.