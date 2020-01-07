Eritrea: His Holiness Abune Petros Gives Benediction

Asmara — His Holiness Abune Petros, Archbishop of the Eritrean Tewahdo Orthodox Church, gave benediction in connection with Christmas.

Abune Petros gave detailed briefing on the background of the Holiday and honored the Eritrean martyrs that paid their precious lives so that the Eritrean people celebrate their Holidays in unity and joyfulness.

Abune Petros also called on the faithful to support families of martyrs and extend hands to the disadvantaged nationals.

Finally, His Holiness Abune Petros wished peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.