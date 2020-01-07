Some countries of the world opt for barley as an alternative to white wheat which is devoid of lysine, a substance known to straighten, lengthen and strengthen the body bones. This important substance (lysine) is present in barely in a high rate.

This characteristic of barley can remind one of the argument of Prophet Mohammad's cousin, fourth successor (or khalifa) and strong warrior Ali Ibn Abi Talib (Peace Be Upon Him) when asked by the infidels why he just contends with barley. He said: "If I would eat your food, I would not be able to kill your brave men."

Nutrition researchers assert that lysine deficiency in white wheat is responsible for the smaller size of contemporary youngsters, girls in particular, who now look shorter and slimmer than their ancestors.

"The young generations have ignored the consumption of barley, contrary to what our forefathers used to do," said aromatic and medical plants specialist, Dr. Ehsan Mohammad Alhadi, who also noted that those forefathers used to feed their horses barely to give them health and strength.

"If the horse consumes something else, it would not have been so strong and enduring," Dr. Alhadi argues.

"Why couldn't we also notice the tall bodies of the Americans and Germans who take drinks processed from barley?", she asked.

Barely is a cereal with an elastic fiber and a light flavor similar to that of nuts.

The crop flourishes in moderate climates. It has been proven to grow in most Sudanese territories; in its indigenous home in Northern Sudan, and also in the Nahr Alneel, the Gezira and Khartoum states.

But contemporary Sudanese confine its use to the making of a pleasant beverage obtained by the addition of some flavors. It is also used to clear sick kidneys from impurities.

It is because of these limitations that barley has stopped to be grown in commercial quantities.

An expansion of barley cultivation could compensate for the scarcity in wheat flour.

Barely is one of the early cereals man had known.

Globally, barley comes fourth on the table of cereal production; just after wheat, sorghum and rice.

That is because it gives a lot of benefits: It is associated with low vulnerability to deadly chronic diseases, like diabetes and blood pressure.

Barley was found to contain natural chemical substances of benefit to human health: It contains a lot of vitamins, minerals and important anti-oxidation compositions.

Barely also cuts on the level of cholesterol in the blood and moderates blood pressure because of its content of potassium, calcium and magnesium and was found to help lower blood pressure in a natural manner as does the consumption of fiber-rich, soluble, whole grain.

Barley's high content of fibers can also help prevent the formation of gallstones.

The cereal is also helpful in dieting and healthy weight loss, thanks to its content of soluble fibers that reduce the feeling of hunger, boost the feeling of satiety and accordingly lead to weight loss.

Scientific studies have shown that barley bran enhances the liver, heart and kidney tissues.

Because barley water is diuretic, it is used as a natural treatment for the urinary tract inflammations and for the reduction of the occurrence of type B diabetes through the reduction of sugar level in the blood.

Types Of Barley

Barley has many different varieties, and there are many ways to classify barley. One way to classify barley is to identify it by whether there are two, four or six rows of grain on the head: Six-row barley can produce 25-60 grains, while two-row barley produces 25-30 grains.

Barely endures the poorest of soil types and the lowest of temperatures. In this it is more resilient than wheat.

Barley can be hulled or pearled. Pearled barley is the most common form of barley for human consumption because it cooks faster.

Barley is used as animal fodder and the roast one is used as an alternative to coffee.