South Africa: SA Cricket Can Learn a Great Deal From the Springboks' Success

7 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Judith February

As imperfect as rugby structures are, the question for cricket is how does one achieve what rugby has achieved? How does one get past the narrative that transformation causes a lowering of standards?

Graeme Smith is a big man. As he stood next to Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi on the Newlands boundary on day two of the Test match between South Africa and England, he seemed smaller somehow.

That had nothing to do with Smith's cricketing prowess or his determination and grit, all of which are legendary. Peter English, writing in January 2009, described Smith as "the bravest man in world cricket" after he came out to bat at the Sydney Cricket Ground despite a broken hand. As the Australians would have said, "his blood is worth bottling".

The ubiquitous Barmy Army tried to drown out the on-field interview with Kolisi and Smith, but that was always going to be hard to do. We know our heroes in these parts and Kolisi is far more than just the Springbok rugby captain, or the local Stormers captain for that matter.

He is a leader of men who has become a role model. In his leadership and in his Rugby World Cup-winning...

