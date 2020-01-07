Sudan: Communist Party Decides Partaking in Transitional Power

Khartoum — Sudanese Communist Party has described retreating from non-partaking in transnational power due to progress of masses movement.

Leading Member of communist party, Kamal karar explained in statement to SUNA that the former stance of the party of not participating in transitional power based on rejecting the constitutional document which he said it doesn't respond to the revolution demands properly.

But he said after three months the party made assessment on political situation and it discovered there were masses movement progress.

Karar reminded that the masses pressing resulted in maintaining important achievements such as the Empowerment Dismantling Law and downing lifting of subsidy.

In the same development Kamal said the party's participation in legislative council would support that trend and raises the capability of masses movement to grasp rights and complete the demands.