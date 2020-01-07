Sudan's Stance Towards Libya Consistent With Arab Consensus - Foreign Ministry

6 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed in a statement it issued Sunday that Sudan's stance towards events in Libya is consistent with the Arab consensus, with Sudan affirming its support for the stability of sisterly Libya, its commitment to all resolutions issued by the Arab League and the United Nations, and the rejection of foreign interference of any kind.

The statement pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted in some of what was published or circulated about the position of Sudan at the emergency meeting of the Arab League at the level of envoys (December 31, 2019), a reflection of the situation in a manner that is not consistent with its content that is consistent with the stated foreign policy of Sudan, and does not correspond to the expression that was done on the situation in the meeting concerned.

The Sudan renewed its support for the stability of sisterly Libya, and its commitment to all resolutions issued by the Arab League and the United Nations, the statement said.

It added that the aforementioned meeting of the permanent envoys issued the Arab League Resolution No. 5456 to abide by the letter and spirit of the Libyan political agreement and the relevant international resolutions, while emphasizing the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Libya and the rejection of foreign interference of any kind.

Sudan would follow up on this principled position, which is consistent with the Arab consensus, and will do its utmost to cooperate with the efforts to stabilize the situation in Libya and get it out of the current complications, the statement said.

