Sudan: Higher Education Ministry Issues Decision Forming Committee to Dismantle Ingaz Regime

Khartoum — Undersecretary of Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has issued a decision forming a Central Committee to dismantle the 30 June 1989 regime within the institutions of higher education and scientific research.

The committee according to the decision is headed by Dr. ALTayeb Hassan Sheikh Idris and membership of others.

The undersecretary determined the task of the committee in recommending to terminate service of any person in the concern institution who obtained post through empowerment or exploiting influences.

The committee also mandated to recommend dismissing any employee or a senior official in charge of institutions mentioned in article 7(A) or (B) of June 30, 1989 Regime's Dismantle Law.

The decision mandated the committee that it has right of access to any document that facilitates the implementation of its tasks and also could ask any person to deliver information or provides data for the purpose of dismantling Ingaz regime.