Cameroon: Ngoketunjia Division - Villagers Vent Anger On Fighters, Seize Weapons

They are also opening up roads once blocked by fighters, ensuring hygiene and sanitation of some places and have brought back a market to its original place before the crisis.

A massive clean-up involving removal of road blocks and barricades mounted by fighters in the bushes primarily against defence and security forces, that also cut off access into some villages has begun in Ngoketunjia Division. The local populations of Balikumbat and Bamessing, irked by persistent killings, kidnapping and the demand for ransom, hardship, burning of homes came out amass and in anger attacked and killed two of the fighters, set their camps on fire, dispossessed the fighters of weapons including guns, mystical materials they used for "Odeshie" and valuable properties plundered from homes and brought them to the forces of law and order in Balikumbat. According to the SDO of Ngoketunjia, Handerson Quetong Kongeh, the clean-up took place from January 2-4, 2020 in Balikumbat and January 1-4 in Bamessing followed by a sigh of relief and jubilation.

Balikumbat

In Balikumbat, where three "Amba" camps consisting of a fortified set up with a prison, an arbitration chamber, a section where "Amba" chieftains sit to draw up strategies against their enemies and treated with people individually, the structures were reduced to ashes, SDO Handerson Quetong Kongeh, told Cameroon Tribune on Saturday. "It was more of a boomerang on the fighters who thought the population was for them," he said.

The event was sparked after the torture of a motorcycle taxi rider by the fighters, after forcefully taking him to extract information from him in one of their camps. Their victim, he said, had stood by his colleague against the fighters opposing their asking of a ransom from the rider. Having endured the untold torture and released hours later, he returned lamenting and wailing, provoking a general shock that went wild in the village.

"Irked by this and repeated extortion of money from the villagers as well as other illicit acts carried out in their communities, the villagers ( most women and girls) rose up against the fighters," according to the SDO. It is said, besides other hardships caused on the villagers, burial rites became a money-making exercise that only the rich could afford.

Bamessing

Following the killing of a Bamessing business man by fighters who suspected him of playing the guide to defence and security forces in the night of December 30-31, 2019, the population has since then taken upon itself to dislodge all that were set up by the fighters. By Saturday, January 4, 2020, the villagers brought back their market to the place where it was before the crisis began, carried out hygiene and sanitation of some places, ate and drank together, jubilating all day for their freedom from the fighters. The SDO, Handerson Quetong Kongeh, explained that the villagers took up the fight in response to targeted destruction, burning of houses and looting of household furniture, TV sets, shoes, clothes, belonging to some CPDM militants. He said the fighters claimed they had refused elections to be organised in the division but that those CPDM militants violated the order.

The administration on its part responded to the destruction by deploying defence and security forces, who passed into Bamessing on armour-clad cars with guns piercing from all the sides of the automobiles like spikes of porcupine and three of the fighters were killed in an attack including the chief person of "Odeshie".

However, when the forces withdrew after spending many days there, the fighters came back, picked up a villager (a business man) suspected of collaborating with the forces and murdered him in the night of December 30-31, 2019.

The quarter woke up in anger, staged a march to the Palace square. Joined by other villagers, they asked the collaboration of the Palace, searched the village and killed two boys whom eye witnesses had testified shot the business man to death. The same scenarios have taken place in Bafanji where infighting among fighters in the bushes have led to gunfire exchanges and deaths.