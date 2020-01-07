Cameroon: CERAC - 2020 Activities Officially Launched

This was during the commissioning of the new executive bureau of CERAC by its General Coordinator, Dr Mrs Grace Dion Ngute, on Friday January 3, 2020 in Yaounde.

"On behalf of the First Lady, Chantal Biya, Founding President, and President of the Executive Board of the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC), I declare you commissioned into your respective functions as members of the executive bureau of CERAC. I exalt you to do everything possible to continue to be deserving of the great trust that the Founding President of CERAC has placed in you." These statements were made by the General Coordinator of CERAC, Dr Mrs Grace Dion Ngute last Friday January 3, 2020 as she officially launched CERAC's 2020 activities during the commission ceremony of the association's new executive bureau. The new bureau was appointed during the 27th General Assembly of CERAC last December 17, 2019 through decision 2019/001/CERAC/PF/, signed by the Founding President, Mrs Chantal Biya. Dr Mrs Grace Dion Ngute, who is also an incoming General Coordinator of CERAC used the occasion to thank and congratulate the members of the outgoing Executive Board. She revealed that several officials have been reappointed, but there are also new officials to maintain the dynamism that has lasted for over twenty years, since the humanitarian association was created. The key words for success, the General Coordinator underlined are "enthusiasm, availability, self-sacrifice, competence, the spirit of openness, collaboration and teamwork". She told the association's members to rely on love, respect, solidarity, sisterhood, brotherhood and sharing to surmount the challenges that lie ahead. Noting that during the 27th General Assembly of CERAC, new members were presented, both in the diplomatic and national wings, Grace Dion Ngute invited members of the different commissions of CERAC, to facilitate their integration and share the values of the association to them which are, friendship, solidarity, mutual respect and dedication to ease the plight of the needy in the society. The General Coordinator called on all CERAC members to be present and active in all meetings, as well as in joyful and sad moments that concern the association and its members. She also urged members to pay their dues on time for it is such financial contributions that is used to execute the humanitarian activities of the association. To all the regional delegates and heads of different commissions, the General Coordinator of CERAC called on them to communicate schedule dates for their meetings and action plan to the general secretariat of CERAC before January 15, 2020, for this will enable the association to execute all its humanitarian activities before the end of the year, that is latest June 2020.