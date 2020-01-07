Malawi: Mzuzu Teen Boy in Cooler Over Hemp Business

A nineteen-year old man in the northern region administrative capital Mzuzu has been nabbed by police, and is currently in custody for allegedly "growing" and "selling" Indian hemp, which is illegal under Malawian laws.

Hastings Phiri was arrested Sunday in Luwinga, Mzuzu's industrial location, after residents reported him the police.

Indian hemp's narcotic relative, also known to users as Malawi gold, is so popular

Northern region police deputy publicist, Maurice Chapola, told Nyasa Times that, apparently, Phiri had been engaged in the trade for "some time."

"We were tipped that the man was cultivating and selling chamba within Luwinga, and our team went there and found out that it was true," said Chapola.

At the scene of Phiri's arrest police also confiscated Indian hemp that was "well-packed in plastic bags."

According to Chapola, Phiri hails from the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Msakambewa in Dowa district.

The suspect will be charged with the offence of cultivating Indian hemp under the Dangerous Drugs Act.