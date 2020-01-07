Malawi: Mzuzu Teen Boy in Cooler Over Hemp Business

6 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Munthali

A nineteen-year old man in the northern region administrative capital Mzuzu has been nabbed by police, and is currently in custody for allegedly "growing" and "selling" Indian hemp, which is illegal under Malawian laws.

Hastings Phiri was arrested Sunday in Luwinga, Mzuzu's industrial location, after residents reported him the police.

Indian hemp's narcotic relative, also known to users as Malawi gold, is so popular

Northern region police deputy publicist, Maurice Chapola, told Nyasa Times that, apparently, Phiri had been engaged in the trade for "some time."

"We were tipped that the man was cultivating and selling chamba within Luwinga, and our team went there and found out that it was true," said Chapola.

At the scene of Phiri's arrest police also confiscated Indian hemp that was "well-packed in plastic bags."

According to Chapola, Phiri hails from the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Msakambewa in Dowa district.

The suspect will be charged with the offence of cultivating Indian hemp under the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.