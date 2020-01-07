South Africa: Gang-Ridden Western Cape Welcomes New Police Commissioner

7 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, former head of the Hawks, is now police commissioner for the Western Cape. This is no easy post in a province where crime and gangsterism has a tight grip on residents of the Cape Flats and surrounds.

The Western Cape's new top cop, Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata, is finally getting to grips with the task she's faced with and she already knows what she wants to focus on. On Monday morning in Cape Town, Matakata was introduced to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz by Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale and National Commissioner of Police General Khehla Sitole.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz, who were critical of the appointment process for a new provincial commissioner, welcome Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata on Monday 6 January 2020. (Photo: Suné Payne)

Previously, Fritz and Winde had a problem with the possible selection of a new police commissioner, but with Matakata's appointment, it seems they are in agreement. Fritz took SAPS to the Public Protector, citing "political interference" in the appointment of a new police commissioner, accusing the ANC of interfering in the process. This was after the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Attack on Kenyan Base - Americans & Attackers Reported Dead

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.