South Africa: Gang-Ridden Western Cape Welcomes New Police Commissioner

analysis

Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, former head of the Hawks, is now police commissioner for the Western Cape. This is no easy post in a province where crime and gangsterism has a tight grip on residents of the Cape Flats and surrounds.

The Western Cape's new top cop, Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata, is finally getting to grips with the task she's faced with and she already knows what she wants to focus on. On Monday morning in Cape Town, Matakata was introduced to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz by Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale and National Commissioner of Police General Khehla Sitole.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz, who were critical of the appointment process for a new provincial commissioner, welcome Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata on Monday 6 January 2020. (Photo: Suné Payne)

Previously, Fritz and Winde had a problem with the possible selection of a new police commissioner, but with Matakata's appointment, it seems they are in agreement. Fritz took SAPS to the Public Protector, citing "political interference" in the appointment of a new police commissioner, accusing the ANC of interfering in the process. This was after the...