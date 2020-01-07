Somalia: Al-Shabaab Launches an Attack Against KDF Base in Somalia

6 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Reports from Lower Juba region in southern Somalia indicate that heavily armed Al-Shabaab militants have attacked a Kenyan military base in Kulbiyow town on Monday. The ambush attack, according to the residents has prompted a fierce gunfight between the fighters from Al-Shabaab and the Kenyan soldiers, causing losses on both sides.

Al-Shabaab claimed victory over the fighting, saying its fighters inflicted casualties upon the KDF stationed in the military camp, which has witnessed such attacks in the past. There were no immediate comments from the Kenyan military about the attack.

