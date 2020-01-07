North Africa: Algeria Calls On Security Council to Impose Respect for Peace in Libya

Algiers — Algeria called, during the audience granted on Monday by President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to Head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Al Sarraj, the international community and the Security Council in particular to "assume their responsibilities in imposing respect for peace and security in Libya."
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Innovation
- Sustainability