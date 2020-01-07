South Africa: Daniel Mminele Takes Charge At Absa

analysis

The revolving door between government and the private sector continues to revolve as former deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank joins Absa as CEO, just a week after the former Nampak CEO took up his new position as CEO of Eskom.

The board of Absa bank has appointed former South African Reserve Bank (SARB) deputy governor Daniel Mminele as chief executive officer of Absa, confirming months of speculation on the subject.

Mminele will assume the position on 15 January 2020, taking the reins from René van Wyk, the former registrar of banks at SARB, who has been holding the fort since Maria Ramos stepped down at the end of February 2019.

Mminele has substantial banking experience, having resigned in July 2019 at the end of his second five-year stint as Deputy Governor of SARB. His responsibilities at SARB were broad and included financial markets, international economic relations and policy, and human capital and operations. He was also a member of the Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Committee.

Prior to joining SARB in September 1999, he worked for African Merchant Bank and Commerzbank in South Africa, and WestDeutsche LandesBank in the UK and Germany for 12 years before that....