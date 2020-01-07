Gambia Women Beach Volleyball to Jet to Guinea for Olympics Qualifiers Today

6 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan

Gambia's national women beach volleyball team will look forward to another crunch battle in Guinea Conakry when the French speaking nation host the Zone II women beach volleyball qualifiers for Tokyo 2020.

Coach Pa Barrow's women will face hosts Guinea, Sierra Leone, Mali, Cape Verde where the top three qualifies to the next level.

There is slight changes in the squad with Saffie Sawaneh coming back and Mariatou Gitteh earning her first national call up.

Abi Kujabi and Fatoumatta Ceesay maintain their places , however there could be a further reshuffling as Abi Kujabi welcomes her club team mate and first partner on the beach Saffie Sawaneh.

The tournament will serve off on January 7 through 11 with the Gambian squad expected to leave the shores today for Conakry.

