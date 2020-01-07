South Africa: Reasoned Criticism of Courts Holds the Judiciary Accountable

7 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Pierre De Vos

South African courts are likely to hand down several politically significant judgments in 2020. This will include cases involving Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and former President Jacob Zuma. No doubt, these judgments will provoke harsh criticism from those who do not like the outcome, but when does the criticism tip over into contempt of court?

In 2011, my colleague Jaco Barnard-Naude and I published a scathing critique of the majority judgment of the Constitutional Court in Le Roux v Dey in the South African Law Journal. The case dealt with two schoolboys who had pasted the faces of the headmaster and deputy headmaster of their school on to a picture of two naked men, sitting next to each other on a couch, seemingly pleasuring themselves. We particularly objected to the fact that acting Constitutional Court justice Brand (for the majority), interpreted the picture as follows:

"[T]he vision created is one of two promiscuous men who allowed themselves to be photographed in what can only be described as a situation of sexual immorality, which would be embarrassing and disgraceful to the ordinary members of society."

How, we asked, could the judge conclude that two people being sexually intimate with each other...

