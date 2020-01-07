Gambia: Omar Colley Wanted At Newcastle United

6 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Omar Colley could surprisingly leave Sampdoria with the Gambian wanted by Newcastle United of the English Premier League, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Vice-captain of the Gambia national team, the 26-year-old did not have the best of starts at Sampdoria in his first stint, but picked up a lethal form this term and is rated one of the best defenders this minute in the Italian Serie A.

He is ranked one of the standouts in area of ball recovery, better than the most expensive African defender Senegal's Kalidou Koulibally.

While Sampdoria overall form has dipped, the centre-back's statistics haven't gone unnoticed and one of the clubs keeping tabs on him is Newcastle United.

Clubs outside of England do not hesitate to cash in on their very best of prized possessions when EPL sides beckon.

Sampdoria are understood to be not open to selling Colley too soon but wouldn't mind budging on their stance if a suitor meet the Gambian's current valuation.

Omar was signed from Genk for eight million euros in 2018 and his Italian employers could let him go if manager Steve Bruce is willing to part with at least 10 million euros or more.

A team of United's scouts have been reportedly sent to Italy to begin negotiation over the player's situation today evening, a meeting of which, if smooth, could open the door for bidding to follow.

More From: Foroyaa

Gambia
West Africa
External Relations
Sport
Soccer
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
