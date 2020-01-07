Gambia: Serie 'A' Side Lazio Reignite Interest in Gambia's Jallow

Lazio have come back clamouring the services of Gambian striker Lamin Jallow who appears unsettle a bit at second division outfit Salernitana.

Jallow has been fielded sparingly of recent with the Scorpion coming off the bench the past three matches - an obvious demotion for a key player who signed a permanent contract the previous term and got handed the icon number ten jersey.

The 23-year-old scored in their last outing having been thrown in the mix in the second period.

Jallow, a week ago, incurred the wrath of fans and got trolled on social media over his 'bad' gesticulation in the aftermath of a narrow 3-2 win over Crotone.

Lazio have been pursuing the Gambian for a while and wanted to sign him in 2019 before Chievo Verona sold him off to Salernitana who met his transfer valuation.

The serie A side is now back on the trail of the attacker and hope to cash in on the situation to lure Jallow to their net.

Lamin has a lengthy four-year deal left of his current contract and any team ardent on signing him must cough up at least 1.8m euros to activate his release clause.