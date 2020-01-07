Gambia's Most Expensive Player Put On Sale

3 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Bubacarr Sanneh has been put on sale in redundant efforts by Belgian former league champions Anderlecht to flush out deadwoods.

Anderlecht are looking to free up funds and have up to twenty four players viewed as surpluses to requirements.

Sanneh, Gambia's most expensive player this minute, is one of those set to make room for new recruits as Anderlecht tries to reinvent itself having endured three seasons of near catastrophic decline.

The trajectory comes as bad news for Bubacarr Sanneh who was only named this week as one of the best players to grace Danish football the last decade.

Bubacarr was acquired from Midtjyland whom he won the Danish league title for prior to sealing an eight million euro switch to Anderlecht in a record fee investment even by the Belgians standards.

However, the 25-year-old did not live up to expectations and had to be shipped out to Gotzepe in the Turkish Super Lig -an outfit he is also surplus to requirements for.

Brondby IF of Denmark is running to return the Gambian to the Scandinavian country on loan, an idea Anderlecht may not perhaps prefer considering they want the Bundung-born out of their roster, if reports monitored yesterday evening are any to rely on.

