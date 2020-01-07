Gambia: Wallidan Takes Aim At High Flying Gamtel

3 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Wallidan will launch an onslaught at Gamtel who sit second in the standings after three outings. Telecommunication Giants, Gamtel have pocketed six points in their fixtures losing once as they trail Hawks who headline the league going into the weekend.

Today's meeting between Gamtel and Wallidan promises to be a thriller, typical of virtually all capital derbies. Adding to the sauce, the tie is scheduled for Banjul where fans of both side will be meeting.

Blue Boys, Wallidan were impressive last season topping the first half of the campaign before going on to slip-up and trailing the calibre of Brikama and Real de Banjul.

In another fixture today, Real de Banjul face a faltering BK Milan in Brikama, tipped to be an easy tie for the All Whites on account Milan are yet to pick a point, losing all their games and are perched on the table basement.

Marimoo goes up against Brikama United on Saturday at the Manjai Park while Elite United slug it out with Banjul United in Banjul with Tallinding United squaring Waa Banjul on Sunday at the Serrekunda East park.

Fortune face Hawks also on Sunday in Banjul.

