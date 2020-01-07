Zimbabwe: Ema Rapped Over Proposed Diaper Ban

7 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nesia Mhaka

THE Environmental Management Agency (EMA) is under fire for proposing a ban on disposable diapers which it says pose serious environmental hazards.

Social media users yesterday said instead of banning disposable diapers, EMA should think of introducing other measures of managing the environment.

Commenting on the matter on The Herald Facebook page, Mr Riwilo Masulani said EMA should lobby Government to legislate for proper household waste management facilities.

"Environmental Management Authority should manage the environment for the benefit of people by enforcing appropriate waste management techniques, rather than banning products that form part of people's livelihoods and part of business income," he said.

"In this day and age of sustainability where people are conserving water, who would advocate the use of washable napkins?

"Rather than banning disposable nappies, EMA should be lobbying Government to legislate for proper household waste management facilities by the ratepayer-funded urban councils."

Mr Masulani said Zimbabwe required a proper waste management framework to deal with waste, including disposable nappies.

"It is the absence of this proper waste framework that has seen the President doing a monthly clean-up, which normally should be an operation for city council," he said.

Mrs Thelma Sanamizi said EMA had to introduce alternative measures before banning diapers.

"Banning diapers without a better alternative is not the solution," she said.

