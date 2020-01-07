Zimbabwe: Ensure Full Utilisation of Land, Farmers Told

THE Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement has implored communal farmers and beneficiaries of the land reform programme to fully utilise land to ensure optimal yields.

Addressing farmers and miners at Regent and Canopus in Matobo, Midlands provincial lands officer Ms Kudzai Katiyo said Government redistributed land to natives to ensure maximum productivity.

Ms Katiyo said it was mandatory for beneficiaries of the land reform to produce and assist in extricating the country from hunger emanating from dry spells and underutilisation of land.

"Our job as the Ministry of Lands is to allocate land to the people and when we give people that land, we expect them to utilise the land in a good way," she said.

"I also urge miners and farmers in this area to work together to develop both the community and the country at large."

Government is assessing the utilisation of land and considering reducing farm sizes for allocation to more people to ensure full utilisation.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Miners president Mr Ranganai Chauke said youths and women should be the primary target of most Government initiated empowerment programmes.

Mr Chauke took the opportunity to hand over part of his farm to youths who want to venture into mining and farming.

"I want to thank the Government for giving us this land which we are now able to mine and cultivate," he said.

"Mining and agriculture are now the back bone sectors which are going to develop our country."